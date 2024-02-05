Grammys 2024 Winners list: Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus, women dominate award night

Los Angeles [US], February 5 : From Singer Taylor Swift creating history at the Grammys 2024 by becoming the first person to win Album of the Year four times to Miley Cyrus winning the award for Record of the year, women dominated the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Check out the full list of winners:

1. ALBUM OF THE YEAR - Midnights, Taylor Swift

2. RECORD OF THE YEAR- Flowers, Miley Cyrus

3. SONG OF THE YEAR - What was I made for?, Billie Eilish

4. BEST NEW ARTIST - Victoria Monet

5. PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, Non-Classical - Jack Antonoff

6. SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL- Theron Thomas

7. BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE- "Flowers," Miley Cyrus

8. BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE- "Ghost in the Machine," SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

9. BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM- "Midnights," Taylor Swift

10. BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING- "Rumble," Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan

11. BEST POP DANCE RECORDING- "Padam Padam," Kylie Minogue

12. BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM- "Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)," Fred again..

13. BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE- "Not Strong Enough," boygenius

14. BEST METAL PERFORMANCE- "72 Seasons," Metallica

15. BEST ROCK SONG- "Not Strong Enough," Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

16. BEST ROCK ALBUM- "This Is Why," Paramore

17. BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE- "This Is Why," Paramore

18. BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM- "The Record," boygenius

19. BEST R&B PERFORMANCE- "ICU," Coco Jones

20. BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE- "Good Morning," PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol

21. BEST R&B SONG- "Snooze," Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

22. BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM- "SOS," SZA

23. BEST R&B ALBUM- "Jaguar II," Victoria Monet

24. BEST RAP PERFORMANCE- "Scientists & Engineers," Killer Mike featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

25. BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE- "All My Life," Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

26. BEST RAP SONG- "Scientists & Engineers," Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane)

27. BEST RAP ALBUM- "Michael," Killer Mike

28. BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM- "The Light Inside," J. Ivy

29. BEST JAZZ PERFORMANCE- "Tight," Samara Joy

30. BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM- "How Love Begins," Nicole Zuraitis

31. BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM- "The Winds of Change," Billy Childs

32. BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM- "Basie Swings the Blues," The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

33. BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM- "El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2," Miguel Zenon and Luis Perdomo

34. BEST ALTERNATIVE JAZZ ALBUM- "The Omnichord Real Book," Meshell Ndegeocello

35. BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM- "Bewitched," Laufey

36. BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM- "As We Speak," Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

37. BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM- "Some Like It Hot," Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks and NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen and Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

38. BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE- "White Horse," Chris Stapleton

39. BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE- "I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves

40. BEST COUNTRY SONG - "White Horse," Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

41. BEST COUNTRY ALBUM- "Bell Bottom Country," Lainey Wilson

42. BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE- "Eve Was Black," Allison Russell

43. BEST AMERICANA PERFORMANCE- "Dear Insecurity," Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

44. BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG- "Cast Iron Skillet," Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit)

45. BEST AMERICANA ALBUM- "Weathervanes," Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

46. BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM- "City of Gold," Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

47. BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM- "All My Love for You," Bobby Rush

48. BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM- "Blood Harmony," Larkin Poe

49. BEST FOLK ALBUM- "Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)," Joni Mitchell

50. BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM- "New Beginnings," Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

"Live: Orpheum Theater Nola," Lost Bayou Ramblers and Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (tie)

51. BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG- "All Things," Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

52. BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG- "Your Power," Lecrae and Tasha Cobbs Leonard

53. BEST GOSPEL ALBUM- "All Things New: Live in Orlando," Tye Tribbett

56. BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM- "Church Clothes 4," Lecrae

57. BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM- "Echoes of the South," Blind Boys of Alabama

58. BEST LATIN POP ALBUM- "X Mi (Vol. 1)," Gaby Moreno

59. BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM- "Manana Sera Bonito," Karol G

60, BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM- "Vida Cotidiana," Juanes

"De Todas Las Flores," Natalia Lafourcade (tie)

61. BEST MUSICA MEXICANA ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)- "Genesis," Peso Pluma

62. BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM- "Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)," Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

63. BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE- "Pashto," Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

64. BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE- "Water," Tyla

65. BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM- "This Moment," Shakti

66. BEST REGGAE ALBUM- "Colors of Royal," Julian Marley & Antaeus

67. BEST NEW AGE, AMBIENT OR CHANT ALBUM- "So She Howls," Carla Patullo featuring Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet

68. BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM- "We Grow Together Preschool Songs," 123 Andres

69. BEST COMEDY ALBUM- "What's in a Name?," Dave Chappelle

70. BEST AUDIOBOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING- "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," Michelle Obama

71. BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA- "Barbie: The Album" (Various Artists)

72. BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (INCLUDES FILM AND TELEVISION)- "Oppenheimer," Ludwig Goransson, composer

73. BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VIDEO GAMES AND OTHER INTERACTIVE MEDIA- "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers

74. BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA- "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie: The Album," Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

75. BEST MUSIC VIDEO- "I'm Only Sleeping" (The Beatles), Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin and Laura Thomas, video producers

76. BEST MUSIC FILM- "Moonage Daydream" (David Bowie), Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer

77. BEST RECORDING PACKAGE- "Stumpwork," Luke Brooks and James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)

78. BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE- "For the Birds: The Birdsong Project," Jeri Heiden and John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)

79. BEST ALBUM NOTES- "Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos," Robert Gordon and Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)

80. BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM- "Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos," Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith and Mason Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

81. BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL- "Jaguar II," John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monet, Patrizio "Teezio" Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue and Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monet)

82. BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL- "Contemporary American Composers," David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

83. PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL-Elaine Martone

84. BEST REMIXED RECORDING- "Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)," Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)

85. BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM- "The Diary of Alicia Keys," George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys and Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)

86. BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION- "Helena's Theme," John Williams, composer (John Williams)

87. BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA- "Folsom Prison Blues," John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin and Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution featuring Tommy Emmanuel)

88. BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS- "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning," Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye, Kendrick and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (saje Featuring Jacob Collier)

89. BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE- "Ades: Dante," Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

90. BEST OPERA RECORDING- "Blanchard: Champion," Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore and Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

91. BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE- "Saariaho: Reconnaissance," Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)

92. BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE- "Rough Magic," Roomful of Teeth

93. BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO- "The American Project," Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)

94. BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM -"Walking in the Dark," Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)

95. BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM- "Passion for Bach and Coltrane," Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith and A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown and Mark Dover, producers

96. BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION- "Montgomery: Rounds," Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry and Roomful of Teeth).

