Grammys 2025 Awards: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Goes Completely Naked at the Red Carpet (Watch Video)

Kanye West turned heads with a rare appearance with wife Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammys, with the model stripping completely naked. According to reports, the couple arrived at the prestigious event uninvited, taking several photos before being swiftly escorted out by security. It is being speculated that Bianca's controversial dress could have been the reason for the couple's ouster from the awards show.

Bianca Censori's see-through dress draws attention as rumour circulates she and husband Kanye West were "escorted from the event" afterwards, although reports conflict on this point. pic.twitter.com/dZDaAoM6nF — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 3, 2025

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the couple arrived at the 2024 award show without warning, the musician, 47, walking the red carpet hand in hand with the Yeezy architectural designer and model, 30, who wore nothing but a mini dress made of sheer illusion netting. Censori's almost entirely naked look not only sent shockwaves through the red carpet, but it also started a heated conversation on social media, leaving many wondering about the inspiration behind the look — as well as its legality.

Kanye, who was nominated for two awards at the ceremony, arrived dressed in a casual all-black outfit, which included a t-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and his signature dark sunglasses. It remains unclear whether he and his companion were removed from the annual music event, where he was notably nominated for Best Rap Song. While it's unclear why the couple decided to crash the event, their presence was met with mixed reactions. Some fans speculated that Kanye—who has had a turbulent history with awards shows—was making a statement, while others believed the couple simply wanted to steal the spotlight.



