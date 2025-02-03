Grammys 2025: Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce and Charli XCX win big

Los Angeles, Feb 3 Rapper Kendrick Lamar won five honours for ‘Not Like Us,’ while Beyoncé and Charli XCX followed with three awards each at the 67th Grammy Award, which was hosted by Trevor Noah.

The awards took place in the early hours of Monday according to India time. The event was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Lamar’s “Not Like Us” bagged five Grammy awards for record of the year, song of the year, rap performance, best rap song and best music video categories, making the Compton-bred rapper a 22-time Grammy winner.

His first wins were revealed during the premiere ceremony ahead of the main telecast on Sunday night. The producer behind the hit, DJ Mustard, accepted the first awards on Lamar’s behalf, as the audience in the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles erupted into a thunderous applause.

Beyonce took the lead in the night with 11 Grammy nominations, a career-high, for her country album “Cowboy Carter.” After years of missing out on album of the year, she finally took home the trophy, in addition to best country album and best country duo/group performance for “II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus, reports deadline.com.

Lamar, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Charli XCX each had seven nods apiece, followed by Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter with six each.

Charli XCX took home dance pop recording for “Von Dutch,” dance electronic album for “Brat” and best recording package.

Carpenter won for best pop solo performance for “Espresso” and pop vocal album, while Roan was named best new artist.

For the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance was won by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars for “Die With a Smile”.

Carpenter also took home the Best Pop Vocal Album for “Short n’ Sweet”. She was contending alongside Billie Eilish for “Hit Me Hard and Soft”, Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine”, ““The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” by Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon took home the Grammy award for the album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. She outran Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar to win the honour.

Chandrika won the award along with her collaborators, South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

