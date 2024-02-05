Grammys: Nicki Minaj mistakenly announced winner by Recording Academy, fans react

Los Angeles [US], February 5 : Nicki Minaj's fans left disappointed after the rapper was mistakenly announced the winner on the official X account and website of the Grammys.

Confusion erupted when the official Grammys Twitter and website tweeted - and promptly deleted - an announcement declaring Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice as winners in the rap category for their track 'Barbie World'.

The error was promptly corrected in a new tweet. Killer Mike's 'Scientists & Engineers' actually clinched the award.

Reacting to it, Nicki's fan on X wrote, "Industry owes Nicki an apology."

"Like how does the Grammys mistakenly do this to Nicki Minaj, she know what she be talking about with these people be playing dirty games! #grammys," another one posted on X.

The competitive category also featured nominations for Just Wanna Rock (Lil Uzi Vert), Attention (Doja Cat), and Rich Flex (Drake & 21 Savage).

