Grand Prix motorcycle rider Alex Marquez grooves to 'Naatu Naatu'

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 : If you are thinking that 'Naatu Naatu' fever among the audience is over, then you are definitely wrong. On Thursday, Grand Prix motorcycle rider Alex Marquez was spotted shaking a leg to the blockbuster song from SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR'.

Taking to Instagram Story, Alex dropped a captivating video from Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. In the clip, Alex can be seen doing 'Naatu Naatu' hook step with another motorcycle rider Takaaki Nakagami.

The video has been doing the rounds on the internet, garnering netizens' comments.

"Woww....they look so cute while dancing to naatu naatu," a social media user wrote.

"Hahahha super cute," another one wrote.

India is all set to host its first-ever MotoGP Grand Prix from September 22-24, 2023 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The event has been named MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix.

The 13th MotoGP race of the season will create a sporting milestone that marks the culmination of years of dedicated efforts to bring top-tier international bike riders to the Buddh International Circuit for the first time. Fans will see a total of 82 riders from 41 teams vying for top honours in MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3 over the course of three days.

All the action of MotoGP Bharat 2023 will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel in India and will also be available for streaming on JioCinema.

