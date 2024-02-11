"Grateful for love, endless smiles": Bhumi Pednekar gets nostalgic as 'Badhaai Do' turns 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar penned a gratitude note as her romantic drama film 'Badhaai Do' turned 2 on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, Bhumi shared a special behind-the-scenes video of the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3NWrO8ovEq/

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Grateful for two years of love, support, and endless smiles! #BadhaaiDo #LoveIsLove."

As soon as she posted the video, the actor's fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "One of my fav movies."

Another user commented, "Fun."

In the film, Bhumi played the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar Rao) to escape the pressure of their families.

The real twist in the story comes when Rajkummar's character reveals that he is also a homosexual.

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, 'Badhaai Do', is a sequel to the National Award-winning film 'Badhaai Ho', which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Bhumi is receiving appreciation for her performance in 'Bhakshak'.

The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment production and explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice. In 'Bhakshak', Bhumi will be seen looking into a case of sexual assault of children at a girl's shelter home.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with Bhumi Pednekar.

The film is streaming on Netflix from February 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor