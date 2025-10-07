“Grateful To Be Part Of This Magnificent Vision”: Rishab Shetty's wife Pragati Shetty Overwhelmed Being a Part of Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1, which hit screens on the big screens on October 2, 2025, has been receiving several accolades from the industry insiders along with the tremendous response at the box-office. While the entire team is enjoying the overwhelming response. The franchise, created by Rishab Shetty, explores the folklore, rituals, and ancestral traditions of coastal Karnataka, a theme that has struck a chord with audiences across India and beyond.Kantara Chapter 1 showcases Rishab at his finest. His portrayal is raw, nuanced, and powerful, proving why he’s irreplaceable. Every scene reflects the blood, sweat, and soul he has poured into this role.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in the 4th Century AD, unraveling the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and an ensemble of talented actors, bringing this epic tale vividly to life.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner of Hombale Films. It features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom were instrumental in creating the magical world of the original. Kantara: Chapter 1