Great loss to cricket world: B-town celebrities mourn demise of Shane Warne

The sudden demise of legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne on Friday has left everyone in shock. He was 52.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack reported Fox Cricket.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," a statement on the Fox website said.

Several celebrities from the Indian film industry expressed their shock and grief on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh posted a monochrome picture of Warne along with a broken-heart emoticon in the caption.

Actor Vikrant Massey shared Warne's photo on his Instagram handle and penned, " You take a piece of every 90's kid with you Legend. RIP."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted his condolences along with a happy picture of the late icon.

He wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of Australian spinner Shane Warne who succumbed to a heart attack in Thailand. It's a great loss to the cricket world. Heartfelt condolences . . #RIP #ShaneWarne."

Randeep Hooda tweeted a monochrome picture of the late skipper and wrote, "Rest in Peace Warnie #ShaneWarne #Legend."

Actor Boman Irani's son and director Kayoze Irani also shared a monochrome picture of Warne on his Instagram Story and wrote, "RIP," along with broken heart emoticons.

Shane Warne was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned 145 Test matches.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor