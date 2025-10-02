"Great loss to India music": Folk singer Malini Awasthi pays tribute to Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, remembers his devotion to music, God

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 : Renowned folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Malini Awasthi has described the demise of classical music legend Pandit Chhannulal Mishra as a "great loss" to Indian music.

"The passing of Pandit Chhannulal Mishra is a significant loss to Indian music, particularly to the tradition of Kashi and the broader Indian musical heritage that encompasses devotion, spirituality, emotion, sweetness, and a style that directly connects with listeners. Mishra's unique and exceptional personality was mirrored in his singing, which seamlessly blended speaking and singing, making him instantly relatable to his audience," she told ANI.

Awasthi spoke about how the late singer used to lead a very simple life, dedicating his entire time to music and devotion to God.

"He lived a simple life in a small room, where he slept, practised, and prepared for performances. His deep connection with Lord Ram was evident in his home, filled with deities, and his teachings and performances were imbued with this spiritual essence," she added.

The artist paid a homage to Pandit Chhannulal Mishra's crucial role in integrating folk elements into classical music with respect, adding that the simplicity, humility, and universal appeal of his music received much love from his followers.

"His legacy will continue to inspire, and his contributions to Indian music will be remembered forever," she said.

Malini Awasthi recalled an incident when the late singer gave his blessings at her daughter's wedding by reciting 'Ram Chaupal' in front of the guests.

"He was a sea of wisdom. He remembered several devotional songs by heart. I believe it was very extraordinary. As an artist, I would say he had a major contribution toward Indian music with an infusion of folk elements," she said, before offering her final respects.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passed away on Thursday at 4:15 am at his daughter Namrata's residence in Mirzapur's Gangadarshan Colony. He was 89.

Tributes have been pouring in from prominent leaders, fans, and those from the music fraternity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor