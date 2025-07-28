"Greatful": Shriya Pilgaonkar on positive response to her performance in 'Mandala Murders'

New Delhi [India], July 28 : Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar expressed happiness over the positive response to her performance in the recently released Netflix series 'Mandal Murders'.

Shriya, who often turns heads with her sartorial choices, attended the ongoing Indian Couture Week to cheer for ace fashion designers Shantanu & Nikhil as they presented their 'metropolis' collection on Sunday.

On the sidelines of the event, Shriya Pilgaonkar opened up about the viewers' reactions to her character 'Rukmani' in the series Mandala Murders, saying that she is "grateful" for the love her performance has received from the audience.

Speaking to ANI, She said, "Those who have watched 'Mandala Murders' have given good reactions to my character in the series. The love which has been given to 'Rukmani' (Shriya's character in 'Mandala Murders'), I am so grateful for it."

When asked about her future project choices, the actress said, "I am doing more diverse roles now. I am focusing more on films now. People will get to know about it later."

Directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, 'Mandala Murders' stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.

The lead cast is supported by the stars, including Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, Monica Choudhary and others.

As per the makers, 'Mandala Murders' is set "in the quaint, mysterious town of Charandaspur, where two detectives unravel a chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society."

Sharing his experience directing the show, Gopi Puthran said, "From the start, our goal with Mandala Murders was to create a world that feels unknown yet grounded where every truth has layers and every answer leads to more questions. Crafting the tension, weaving in symbolism, and watching this brilliant cast bring it to life has been incredibly rewarding."

The show is the second series from Netflix and YRF's creative partnership, following 'The Railway Men' in 2023.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor