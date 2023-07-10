Greece Diaries: Mira turns photographer for husband Shahid Kapoor, shares sun-kissed pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : One of the most adorable lovebirds in B-town, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never misses a chance to set couple goals. Recently, Mira turned photographer for Shahid on their vacation in Greece and shared a sun-kissed picture of her husband on social media.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira posted a series of pictures from her Greece diaries but one picture that caught our attention was Shahid posing with a beautiful backdrop.

In the frame, Shahid struck a pose in her comfy white t-shirt and shorts that he teamed up with his colour-blocked shoes.

Donning a pair of sunglasses and carrying a heavy beard look and messy hair.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Ay ay."

Mira also looked beautiful in a green schiffli mid-length dress. She opted for a minimal makeup look. She carried a black hat and matching footwear for boating in the sun.

On Friday, the couple celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. They also posted special posts on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Shahid shared an adorable picture with Mira from their vacation and captioned it, "In a sky full of stars .... I gave you my heart ... go on and tear me apart ... you will only find you in my heart (pl don't kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life."

In the picture, Shahid and Mira could be seen sharing a kiss and donning casual outfits.

While Mira dropped a mushy picture from their vacation.

In the photo, Mira can be seen giving a peck on one of Shahid's cheeks.

Shahid and Mira are keeping their fans updated by sharing their vacation glimpses.

Mira took to Insta Story and posted a window selfie with Shahid. She also gives us a glimpse of the beautiful view. Mira wore a white outfit and dark sunglasses, while Shahid opted for casual wear.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema. Along with this, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah are helming.

