Green Day cancels Moscow concert due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine

American rock band Green Day has decided to cancel its upcoming concert in Moscow in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The announcement was shared on Green Day's official Instagram account.

"With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium. We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that," the band explained.

The Moscow concert was earlier scheduled for May 29.

"But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe," the band, which was formed in 1987 by Billie Joe Armstrong (lead vocalist and guitarist) and Mike Dirnt (backing vocalist and bassist), added.

On Friday, pop act AJR had nixed its Moscow concert slated for October in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

