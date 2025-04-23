Green Day to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Los Angeles [US], April 23 : Green Day, one of the most popular rock bands, is all set to be felicitated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The update was shared by Variety on their X handle, leaving fans excited.

As per the publication, Green Day will receive the coveted star on May 1.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool have been ruling the music scene since 1987.

The iconic band's relevance persists through their enduring anthems - like 'American Idiot', 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' and 'Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)', that continue to ignite passion and inspire, proving that their music is as timeless as it is powerful.

The band recently performed at Coachella 2025, where they stole attention by tweaking lyrics of "Jesus of Suburbia" to reflect the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

While performing the song, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong sang, "Runnin' away from pain, like the kids from Palestine / Tales from another broken home."

The original song lyrics from 2004's "American Idiot" was, "Runnin' away from pain when you've been victimised."

Last month, the band also travelled to India and performed at Lollapalooza in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor