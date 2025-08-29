Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach make rare red carpet appearnace at Venice Film Festival

Washington, DC [US], August 29 : Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who privately tied the knot in 2023 and share two sons, made a rare red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival, E! News reported.

They made a rare red-carpet appearance at the premiere of Jay Kelly at the Venice Film Festival, two years after they tied the knot.

Greta wore a grand, one-shoulder black gown with a floral pattern, topped with a tulle train. The Barbie director wore her short blonde bob in a slicked-back style and topped off the look with a bold silver chain necklace and ring by Pomellato, paired with black stilettos.

While Ken opted for a classic tuxedo.

While Greta and Noah do not often put their romance on display, they have been together since the early 2010s, when they met on the set of Greenberg.

Ahead of the release of his White Noise film in 2022, Noah emphasised just how important the couple's ongoing professional and personal relationship is to his creative process, E! News reported.

"What I didn't know is that Greta was this incredible writer," Noah recalled at the BFI London Film Festival at the time. "I mean, I had a feeling she'd be a great collaborator, but that writing really was kind of her thing when she was in college, and so I really lucked out. It was amazing."

Greta assured that when not on set, her free time is mostly, "just hanging out with Noah and the baby, and writing, and making each other laugh," E! News reported.

