Gripping teaser of Dhanush-starrer 'Naane Varuvean' out

Chennai, Sep 16 The unit of director Selvaraghavan's upcoming film 'Naane Varuvean', which has his very own brother Dhanush K. Raja playing the lead, has released a gripping teaser of the film.

Selvaraghavan, releasing the teaser on Twitter, wrote: "Teaser out now !

Hope you all like it." Dhanush for his part, said: "Here we go !! 'Naane Varuven' Teaser."

The film, in which Dhanush appears in a dual role, has Dhanush playing both the protagonist and the antagonist.

The teaser shows the protagonist Dhanush to be a doting dad of two children. He also comes across as a loving husband to his wife, played by Induja.

The antagonist Dhanush appears to be a hunter, intent on letting his pray run before hunting it down. The teaser promises a conflict between both characters of Dhanush in the film.

The film has already caught the attention of music lovers with its heart throbbing 'Veera Soora' song, sung by music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, garnering a record eight million plus real time views in eight days.

The highly anticipated movie is all set to hit screens in September this year.

