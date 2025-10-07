Guadalajara Film Festival 2025: Frankenstein set to open fest, Elegance Bratton's 'Move Ya Body' sets as closing night

Guadalajara [Mexico], October 7 : The Guadalajara Film Festival in Los Angeles has set Guillermo del Toro's gothic horror drama 'Frankenstein' as its opening night film, while Elegance Bratton's music documentary 'Move Ya Body: The Birth of House' will close the festival, reported Variety.

GLAFF, which celebrates its 15th anniversary, has assembled a lineup that centres diverse voices from across the United States and Latin America.

Coming from the Oscar-winning director of 'The Shape of Water' (2017), the film 'Frankenstein' is a reimagining of Mary Shelley's classic story starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz.

The film will debut on November 6 at the historic United Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, one day ahead of its global release on Netflix, reported Variety.

Closing the festival on November 8 will be the L.A. premiere of 'Move Ya Body: The Birth of House,' directed by Elegance Bratton and executive produced by Academy Award and Emmy winner Roger Ross Williams.

Screening at the Linwood Dunn Theatre, the documentary traces the rise of house music from the underground dance clubs of Chicago's South Side to its explosion as a global cultural movement, according to the outlet.

Running from November 6-8 at venues across Los Angeles, the 2025 edition themed as a Quinceanera reaffirms the festival's mission to be a bridge between cultures, highlighting intersectional and visionary storytelling.

The Official Selection includes filmmakers from Latinx, Black, Asian-American, Indigenous, Queer, Filipino and Arab backgrounds, with 55% of the projects directed by women, reported Variety.

The festival lineup includes U.S., West Coast, and international premieres, showcasing work from emerging and established filmmakers who are reshaping the cinematic landscape.

The full lineup of the films at the festival includes:

"Olmo," directed by Fernando Eimbcke

"Vainilla," which premiered earlier this year in Venice, marks the directorial debut of Mayra Hermosillo.

"Juan Gabriel: Debo, Puedo y Quiero," a Netflix docuseries directed by Maria Jose Cuevas, will screen two episodes. The tribute to the legendary Mexican singer and cultural icon features rare archival material and intimate storytelling.

"Kites (Pipas)," directed by Walter Thompson-Hernandez (West Coast premiere) - A magical realist tale set in Rio's favelas where a young gangster finds redemption with help from his guardian angel.

"Move Ya Body: The Birth of House," directed by Elegance Bratton- A documentary chronicling the rise of house music from Chicago's underground dance scene to a global phenomenon.

"Twelve Moons (Doce Lunas)," directed by Victoria Franco, is a deeply personal drama that follows an architect navigating grief, fertility struggles, and self-identity.

"Forge," directed by Jing Ai Ng (L.A. premiere) - A stylish crime drama about siblings running an art forgery ring, pursued by an FBI agent.

"Molusco," directed by Mauricio Bidault (International premiere) - A defiant comedy about freedom of speech and humor as resistance.

"Esta Isla," directed by Lorraine Jones Molina and Cristian Carretero - A love story set in Puerto Rico's mountains where two young lovers from different social classes flee society's constraints.

"The Great History of Western Philosophy," directed by the late Aria Covamonas (U.S. premiere) - A surreal animated satire in which a cosmic animator is commissioned by Chairman Mao to make a philosophical film.

"Depeche Mode: M," directed by Fernando Frias de la Parra (Special Screening) - A cinematic exploration of Mexican culture's relationship with death, framed by Depeche Mode's 2023 Memento Mori tour.

Short Films Spotlight Emerging Talent:

"She Raised Me" by Ben Lewis, starring Rosie O'Donnell and Zane Phillips

"Houston, We Have a Crush" by Omer Ben Shachar

"Thin Places" by Britt Hensel, starring Quannah Chasinghorse and Shelby White

"Dragfox" by Lisa Ott

"An Ongoing List of Things Found in the Library Book Drop, Usually Being Used as Bookmarks" by Kayla Abuda Galang

"Loquita Por Ti" by Greta Diaz Moreau

"Baba I'm Fine" by Karina Dandashi

"De Ayer A Luego" by Diego Solano Flores

"Desdoblandome" by Natalia Pajaro

"My Gut Friend" by Jose Mario Munoz and Rodrigo del Oso.

In addition to screenings, GLAFF's 15th edition will feature red-carpet premieres, filmmaker panels, industry master classes, and community events designed to spark cross-cultural dialogue, reported Variety.

