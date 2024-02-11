Guddi Maruti: Dolly brings fun and levity to ‘Pashminna’

Mumbai, Feb 11 Veteran actress Guddi Maruti, who plays a pivotal character in the show ‘Pashminna: Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’, has shared insights into her character Dolly, and said that it brings an element of fun and levity to the storyline.

The senior actress is known for her comedy roles in the television and Bollywood. As the romantic drama has taken a one-year leap and introduced fresh characters, Guddi Maruti portrays the lively grandmom.

After the leap, Pashminna is getting engaged to Rishi (Leenesh Mattoo) and Guddi Maruti is seen playing his vibrant dadi, Dolly.

In a candid conversation, she opened up about her character, shooting in Kashmir, and her connection with her on-screen grandson, Leenesh.

The ‘Chamatkar’ fame actress said: “I'm playing the role of Dadi who adores her grandson and loves to have fun with him. She's the type of grandma who likes to tease him playfully and give him a bit of trouble just for laughs.”

“What makes Dadi fascinating is that she brings an element of fun and levity to the storyline. While there are emotional moments, the essence of the character revolves around enjoying life and cherishing the special bond she shares with her grandson and the entire family,” she shared.

Speaking about her bond with Rishi (Leenesh Mattoo) on the screen, Guddi said: “It was wonderful working with Leenesh and the whole team. Off-screen as well, we used to have lots of fun. Whenever we would shoot together, we made it a point to sit together and eat.”

“We would talk a lot and we all got along well. When you have a great team, everything goes smoothly, and shooting becomes a lot of fun.”

The actress, who has starred in movies like ‘Biwi No 1’, ‘Rajaji’, ‘Balwaan’ shared that this show is special as it's set in Kashmir, and that makes it authentic.

“This show is all about love and passion. It highlights the beauty of Kashmir and the beauty of love. This show is all about celebrating love against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir,” she said.

Guddi added: “Its unique setting makes it stand out from other shows, adding a special charm. In my view, the focus on love and the beauty of Kashmir truly makes it unique.”

Set in Kashmir, ‘Pashminna’ narrates the love story of Pashminna (Isha Sharma), a starry-eyed romantic who falls in love at first sight with a hard-nosed businessman Raghav (Nishant Malkani).

While the two lovers were about to unite after facing multiple hurdles, destiny had other plans for them, separating them once again.

The show airs on Sony SAB.

