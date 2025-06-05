Guess who Mrunal Thakur is missing during her gym session?

Mumbai, June 5 Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur shared a video of herself working out at the gym, but it wasn’t just her fitness routine that caught attention.

In the clip, the 'Super 30' actress revealed that she was missing someone special—her workout buddy. Taking to her Instagram stories, Thakur posted a video of herself and wrote, “@hegdepooja missing you. Thursday." In the clip, the actress is seen doing a leg workout. Mrunal Thakur also posted a candid photo of herself sitting on the floor at the gym. She is seen smiling while looking at the camera. For the caption, the 'Sita Raman' actress wrote, “Best caption wins my attention.”

Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action-drama 'Dacoit.' To prepare for her role, she has been working out intensely to get into character. The actress has been hitting the gym regularly, undergoing rigorous training to physically and mentally prepare for the character. Her social media is filled with glimpses of her workout sessions, reflecting the dedication she's putting in to fully embody the role. From strength training to combat drills, Mrunal is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, 'Dacoit' also features Adivi Sesh, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla, among others. The film is slated to hit screens on December 25 for Christmas this year.

Announcing the release date, the makers wrote, “From ROMANCE to RAGE. Witness a wicked fire between exes. #DACOITFire out now!#DACOIT IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON DECEMBER 25th. #DacoitFromDec25th.”

The makers had also unveiled a teaser glimpse from the film, offering a sneak peek into the intense drama that lay ahead. In the video, Mrunal Thakur's character was referred to as Juliet. Adivi Sesh appeared as a prisoner in the teaser.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor