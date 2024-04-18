Guillaume Canet stars in new Netflix thriller 'Ad Vitam'

Washington [US], April 18 : French actor Guillaume Canet is taking on multiple roles in the new Netflix thriller 'Ad Vitam'.

Directed by Rodolphe Lauga (known for 'It's Complicated'), the shooting of the action film has commenced in Paris. Netflix plans to release the movie globally next year, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Canet portrays Franck Lazareff, who, after surviving an assassination attempt, discovers that his wife has been abducted by an enigmatic group of armed individuals. As he attempts to rescue her, Franck finds himself confronting his past. Stephane Caillard, Nassim Lyes, Zita Hanrot, and Alexis Manenti also star in the movie.

Canet and Lauga collaborated on the screenplay for Ad Vitam alongside David Corona, with Canet producing alongside Jean Cottin for Cabanes.

Guillaume Canet, known for directing himself as Asterix in Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom, has also appeared in the French thriller Breaking Point directed by Yvan Attal. Canet has directed several films, including the 2006 crime thriller Tell No One and the 2010 dramedy Little White Lies.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is expanding its original content in France, focusing on action and thriller genres. Alongside Ad Vitam, the streaming platform is remaking the 1953 French action classic The Wages of Fear with writer/director Julien Leclercq. They have also enlisted top stunt coordinator Olivier Schneider to direct GTMax, a crime action film featuring Ava Baya. Additionally, Xavier Gens, known for his work on Lupin, will direct his first feature film for Netflix, starring Berenice Bejo and set during the Paris Olympics.

