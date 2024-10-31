Guinness team honours Ayodhya's record-breaking spirit

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 : The Guinness World Records team has wrapped up a memorable visit to Ayodhya, where they recognized the city for achieving two exceptional world records.

As they departed, chants of "Jai Jai Shri Ram" echoed, capturing the local community's pride and unity.

The highlight of this year's visit was the astonishing feat of lighting 2.5 million lamps in a mere 20 to 25 minutes.

This extraordinary achievement not only set a new record but also broke the Guinness World Records team's own previous milestone.

Nishchal Barot, the lead official from Guinness World Records, emphasized the significance of this accomplishment, comparing the dedication and effort involved to that of Olympic athletes.

"This Deepotsav is more challenging than the Olympics," he noted.

Reflecting on his experience, Barot shared that Ayodhya felt notably different this year, thanks to ongoing developments and new projects enhancing the city's accessibility.

Over the course of their week-long stay, the team enjoyed a variety of local cuisines and witnessed an influx of visitors. "Seeing millions of people making their way to the temple was remarkable. It reflects their faith and satisfaction," he remarked.

Barot described the simultaneous lighting of 2.5 million lamps as a historic first for the planet.

"What happened yesterday instilled pride among the people of Ayodhya. There's a sense of achievement that I believe will enhance productivity and create a positive atmosphere," he said.

The event showcased not just the strength of the organization but also the deep devotion of the people.

"Seeing so many come together to express their faith, taking off their shoes and walking to the temple, is a valuable lesson in unity and commitment," Barot added.

The remarkable synchronization displayed by 32,000 individuals, all lighting their lamps at the same moment, was nothing short of inspiring.

"This is no small feat," he said, highlighting the collaborative spirit that drove this event.

In conclusion, Barot's experience in Ayodhya has left him with lasting impressions of faith and dedication. "Breaking one's own record is not a trivial matter. It signifies that we are becoming stronger day by day," he concluded, reflecting on the unifying power of such significant achievements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor