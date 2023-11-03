Gujarat: Kangana Ranaut visits Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples

Gir Somnath (Gujarat) [India], November 3 : Actor Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga and Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat.

The actor took to Instagram to share glimpses of her visit on Friday.

She captioned the post in Hindi, "Today had darshan of Baba Somnath ji, and also went to Ram temple of Somnath with the help of local staff, wrote Ram ji's name in the book named Ram thereafter that had darshan of Shri Krishna Moksh Bhoomi.

Very close to Somnath ji is the place where the arrow hit the feet of Shri Krishna ji. It was there that he attained salvation. Thanks to all the colleagues and employees, this day was also very auspicious and joyful."

Kangana wore a green suit with golden embroidery for her visit. She accessorized her look with golden earrings and a matching statement necklace.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is basking in the success of her recent release 'Tejas.'

Earlier, Kangana hosted a special screening of her upcoming action thriller film 'Tejas' for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth at the Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow on October 31.

Post the screening of the film, Kangana revealed that CM Yogi got emotional while watching the film.

Kangana also hosted a special screening of the film for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several Indian Air Force Officers at the Indian Airforce Auditorium in Delhi.

The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film was released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Apart from that, Kangana also has 'Emergency' in her kitty. In the film, Kangana plays the country's first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi.

