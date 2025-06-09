Gujarat: Model Anjali Varmora Found Dead at Her Residence; No Suicide Note Found

In a deeply distressing incident, 23-year-old model and social media influencer Anjali Varmora was found dead at her residence in Surat on June 7. Police have confirmed the preliminary cause of death as suicide, indicating that she had been struggling with a mental health crisis. Anjali, who had over 37,000 followers on Instagram and also shared vlogs on her YouTube channel, was known for her regular, engaging posts—often highlighting fashion, lifestyle, and personal reflections. Her last reel, which has since gone viral, struck an emotional chord with fans. The text overlay read:

“It doesn't matter if everything is lost, but it hurts if love is lost.” The post has left her followers in shock, many expressing grief and disbelief across social media platforms. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. Her mobile phone is being examined for possible leads, and family members are being questioned to understand the emotional and mental state she was in prior to the tragedy.

This heartbreaking case comes amidst a concerning rise in suicides across Gujarat. According to data presented in the Gujarat Assembly, more than 25,000 suicides were reported between 2020–21 and 2022–23. These included: 8,307 cases in 2020–21, 8,614 in 2021–22 and 8,557 in 2022–23. Urban centres such as Ahmedabad (3,280 cases), Surat (2,862), and Rajkot (1,287) have reported a significant share of these deaths, highlighting a growing mental health crisis in the state.

Tragically, this incident follows closely on the heels of another suicide involving an aspiring model in Surat. On May 3, 2025, 19-year-old Sukhpreet Kaur from Madhya Pradesh was found dead in Surat’s Saroli area. A police investigation revealed that she had allegedly been blackmailed and mentally harassed by a man identified as Mahendra Rajput. He has since been booked by the Saroli police on charges of assault and abetment to suicide. The back-to-back loss of two young women from the modeling and influencer community has sparked widespread concern and renewed calls for mental health awareness, online safety, and stronger support systems for individuals dealing with emotional distress.