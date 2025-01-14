Gujarat to Rajasthan: A look at how India celebrated Makar Sankranti this year

New Delhi [India], January 14 : India celebrated Makar Sankranti with great joy and enthusiasm, as the festival marks the Sun's transition into Capricorn (Makara). Known by different names across the country, including Uttarayan, Pongal, Maghi, and Dahi Chura, the festival features unique traditions in each region. From kite flying to taking holy dips, people celebrated the festival in their own unique ways on Tuesday. Hence, let's take a look at how states across the country are celebrating the Sankranti festival.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan in Gujarat, by flying kites at his residence in New Ranip, Ahmedabad. Shah was all smiles as he participated in the festivities and was seen enjoying the spirit of the festival.

Across Ahmedabad, rooftops were also filled with families enjoying kite flying under clear skies.

The excitement for the festival could be seen in every corner of Rajasthan's Jaipur. Lanterns were released, and firecrackers lit up the sky.

People in the walled city of Jaipur were seen flying kites and enjoying the festive vibe from early morning.

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore also joined the festivities as he was seen flying kites and sharing his enthusiasm with locals. "I am enjoying the festival of Makar Sankranti," he said while speaking to ANI.

In Odisha, the Tangiriaashuni hill in the Mayurbhanj district hosted the grand Makar Mela. Devotees flocked to the hill for this one-day event, which included worshipping the goddess and enjoying the fair. Thousands of devotees participated in the event. Interestingly, this fair takes place only for a day.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also took part in the celebrations by taking a holy dip at the Baitarani River in Keonjhar.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saw its first Amrit Snan (holy bath) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Over 1.5 crore devotees gathered for the sacred dip in the Ganges, with flower petals being showered on the pilgrims. Makar Sankranti marks a special day for the Maha Kumbh, as it signifies a time of spiritual cleansing and devotion.

In Tamil Nadu, the harvest festival of Pongal, which coincides with Makar Sankranti, is being celebrated with traditional fervor. Women were seen making colourful rangolis outside their homes in Trichy, while families cooked the festive dish, Sweet Pongal, in earthen pots.

In Chennai, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel celebrated Pongal with their families at the CISF office. The event included traditional games such as tug-of-war, children's games, and more.

At Auroville Township in Viluppuram, foreigners joined locals to celebrate Pongal as they danced in circles to the beats of dhol.

The Chennai airport was also beautifully illuminated with colorful lights early in the morning.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, Guddali Swami of Shri Guddaliswami Matha was seen distributing slices of sugarcane to the devotees as prasadam on the occasion of Sankranti in Haveri.

In Patna, Bihar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, and Union Minister Chirag Paswan attended a special Makar Sankranti celebration organized by the NDA.

Makar Sankranti is a festival that unites people across India with its diverse traditions symbolizing joy, togetherness, and a fresh start as the Sun enters a new phase.

