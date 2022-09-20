Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' beats 'RRR' to become India's official entry to Oscars 2023

Pan Nalin's internationally acclaimed film 'Chhello Show', titled 'Last Film Show' in English, has been selected as India's official entry into the Oscars 2023.The coming-of-age movie, which has won critical acclaim around the world, has beaten the likes of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' to become the country's official contender in the Best Foreign Film category at the upcoming Academy Awards.The Gujarati film is said to be partly an autobiographical drama that follows nine-year-old boy Samay, whose life turns upside down after watching his first movie.Nalin is known for his visually striking body of work in films like 'Samsara', 'Valley of Flowers' and 'Angry Indian Goddesses'.