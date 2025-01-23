Gul Panag calls her ‘Paatal Lok’ character, the ‘emotional anchor’ for Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Mumbai, Jan 23 Actress Gul Panag, who essays the role of the wife of the lead character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the streaming show ‘Paatal Lok’, has said that her part in the show is the emotional fulcrum for Hathiram.

The second season of ‘Paatal Lok’ is getting a lot of positive response. Nearly five years after the debut season, the show has not only stood the test of time, but it has also pushed creative boundaries, exploring new depths in storytelling, cinematography, and character development in season 2.

Reflecting on her character’s evolution, Gul Panag shared, “Renu is the emotional anchor for Hathiram. Both seasons capture the safety and peace of Hathiram’s family space, and I tried keeping that intact in the second installment. However, with 5 years passing, it was important to embrace change in terms of a husband-wife relationship. Their son has now shifted to college, so that’s a major change in the family dynamics. The effort was to show the natural progression of any relationship with time. As actors, Jaideep and I were exercising the director's vision. It was important to be on the same page as the director”.

She also spoke about her experience of working with the show’s director, Avinash Arun Dhaware.

She said, “Avinash and I had in-depth discussions about Renu’s character while shooting for the first season. We discussed her aspirations, her traits, and her attempts to speak English fluently despite not being confident. The homework we did during season one became the foundation for season 2, where Renu is more evolved and independent while retaining her innate personality”.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, and written, created, and executively produced by Sudip Sharma, the series is produced under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz Production and Eunoia Films.

The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

