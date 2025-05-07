Gulfam Khan Hussain on Operation Sindoor: "We’re a Strong Nation—You Can’t Mess With Our Peace"

Actress Gulfam Khan Hussain, who is currently seen in the show Gehna: Zevar Ya Zanjeer, has spoken out strongly in support of the Indian armed forces after the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. “Terror targets should be attacked, and no stone should be left unturned,” she said. “We Indians are loving, kind, and generous—but when it comes to protecting our people, we don’t back down. If someone comes into your home and attacks your family, are you supposed to stay silent? That’s ridiculous.” She continued, “It was high time we responded the way we did. I’m a proud Indian and even prouder of our defence personnel, who put their lives on the line despite living in harsh and often extreme conditions. Operations like this send a clear message—‘Stay away from our homeland... or face the consequences.’ We’re a strong nation, and we won’t sit quietly while someone tries to disrupt our peace.”

Also Read: Foreign players worried, but Pakistan Super League to continue despite Indian air strikes

On Tuesday at 1:05 am, the Indian Army attacked nine terror camps used by groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad to carry out attacks in India were destroyed in overnight aerial strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media on the precision strikes on terror camps. The targets struck in Pakistan included Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Mehmoona Joya and Markaz Taiba, Muridke, and Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur. In POK, the targets included Sawai Nala and Syedna Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas camps in Kotli, and Barnala camp in Bhimber. The precision strikes were carried out using niche technology weapons with careful selection of warheads that ensured no collateral damage, said the officers, adding that the point of impact in each of the strikes was a specific building or a group of buildings. No military establishment was targeted, and there has been no report of collateral damage, they added.