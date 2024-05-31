"Gullak provides wholesome entertainment": Cast shares experience of working in family drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : Popular family drama 'Gullak' is all set to come up with its fourth season and the cast of the show assures that it is loaded with more entertainment this time.

Speaking to ANI, actor Jameel Khan, who plays one of the pivotal roles in 'Gullak', said, "Each and every family in India can relate to 'Gullak' show. It's a simple and beautiful show. Relatability factor is involved...har koi is show se dil se connect karta hai."

"The best part about this show is that it's a family drama. The whole family can sit and watch it together. It provides wholesome entertainment. The show does not promote any vulgar language. There are not many shows available that you can watch with your family," he added.

Sunita Rajwar agreed with Jameel and said, "The show will continue to capture the hearts of audiences with its relatable storytelling. In Gullak you will see a family that bears resemblance with everyone's family."

Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta also expressed his excitement about the upcoming season.

"Gullak show is very much close to my heart. Whenever I go to Gullak set I feel like I am on a holiday. We are so close to each other....we spend time together, chill together....Work does not feel like work. Bhaut hi pyara experience raha hai Gullak ka and I can't wait for the fourth part," Vaibhav shared.

'Gullak 4' is set to stream on Sony LIV from June 7. It also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni and Harsh Mayar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor