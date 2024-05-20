Gullak Season 4 Trailer: Know When and Where to Watch This Comedy Web Series, Details Inside

The highly acclaimed web series 'Gullak' by The Viral Fever has ruled audience hearts with its endearing portrayal of everyday life. With three successful seasons under its belt, fans eagerly awaited news of a fourth season, and the wait is finally over. Sony Liv recently released the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of 'Gullak' on its social media platforms.

The announcement was met with excitement as fans were treated to a glimpse of what's in store. The caption accompanying the trailer teased, "Bringing the tinkling sound of life, a piggy bank of new stories is coming!" The series is scheduled to premiere on Sony Liv from June 7.

The trailer has been well-received by audiences, who are eagerly anticipating another round of entertainment from the Mishra family's household. 'Gullak' has established itself as a beloved family comedy-drama series, consistently delivering moments that resonate with viewers. With its relatable storytelling and stellar performances, the series has garnered a dedicated fan base. Directed by Shreyansh Pandey, 'Gullak' features an ensemble cast including Jamil Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar. The talent behind the show has undoubtedly contributed to its success, and fans are eager to see what new stories and adventures await the Mishra family in the upcoming season.

The Viral fever has been delivering back-to-back hit web series. Recently makers released the trailer of third season of 'Panchayat' starring Jiterndra Kumar which will be releasing on May 28. Fans will have doble dose of entertainment.