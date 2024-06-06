Gulshan Devaiah on 'Bad Cop' co-star Saurabh Sachdeva: 'Closely observed his process'

Mumbai, June 6 Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is all geared up for the release of the upcoming police-villain chase drama 'Bad Cop', has opened up on working with Saurabh Sachdeva, sharing how he used to observe his process of approaching the role during the shoot of the series.

Saurabh, who is known for his work in 'Sacred Games', 'Taish', and 'Bambai Meri Jaan', among others, has worked as an acting coach at the Barry John Acting School in Mumbai.

Speaking about sharing the screen with Saurabh, Gulshan, who last featured in '8 A.M. Metro', said: "I have seen Saurabh's work since 'Sacred Games'. I see his videos on acting on YouTube. I have not studied acting, so I listen to people, see their work, and learn the craft from the experience of the people around me."

"When he (Saurabh) talked, I used to listen to him. So I had an idea that he knows a lot about the craft. I met him for the first time on the sets of 'Bad Cop'. He was very interested in me, and I also had a lot of interest about his life, from where he comes, his experience, perspective, approach, etc. And I got to learn about all these things during the shoot of the show," Gulshan said.

The actor added: "Saurabh is an acting trainer, but he didn't come with the mindset that I will teach everyone. It was not like that. He is very easy to work with. He uses his process for his own self. He is an interesting person. So, I used to observe his process, how he approaches the role."

'Bad Cop', which also stars Anurag Kashyap and Harleen Sethi in key roles, will stream soon on Disney+Hotstar.

Saurabh was last seen as Abid Haque in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.

