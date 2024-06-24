Gulshan Devaiah says his 'Bad Cop' part is how he interprets 'masala mass’ type of role

Mumbai, June 24 Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who will be seen in the upcoming web series 'Bad Cop', promises his role to be a full-on "masala" entertainer, blending action, drama, comedy, and thriller elements.

Speaking about his role, Gulshan said: "My role in 'Bad Cop' is my interpretation of the 'masala mass' type of role, reminiscent of the energy and appeal of something from the Rohit Shetty cop universe. I had a fun time essaying this entertainer of a role.

"It's been a while since I've done action sequences, and this series gave me the opportunity to get back into that type of performance. 'Bad Cop' has everything -- action, drama, comedy, thriller, Karan, Arjun, and DK Bose -- making it a complete entertainer. The audience is in for a treat, I think."

The actor will be seen in a double role in the series, showcasing his versatility and flair for high-octane action sequences.

The series also stars Anurag Kashyap, Harleen Sethi, and Saurabh Sachdeva. It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gulshan is known for his roles in films such as 'Shaitan', 'Hate Story', and 'Hunterrr'.

On the movie front, Gulshan will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathews in the upcoming spy thriller film 'Ulajh', directed by Sudhanshu Saria.

According to reports, the story focuses on a young IFS officer with a legacy of patriots in her family, entangled in a dangerous personal conspiracy amid a career-defining post far away from her home.

He also has a web series with Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia. The two will be seen in 'Therapy Sherapy', which focuses on mental health. This will be the first time Neha and Gulshan share screen space together.

In the digital world, Gulshan was last seen in the black comedy crime thriller television series 'Guns & Gulaabs', starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, Goutam Sharma, Gourav Sharma, and Sanchay Goswami.

