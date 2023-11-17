Gulshan Devaiah talks about his upcoming film 'Little Thomas'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : Actor Gulshan Devaiah is all set to entertain the audience with his performance in his upcoming film, 'Little Thomas', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kaushal Oza. It also features Rasika Duggal in the lead role.

While talking about being part of the film, Gulshan said, "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Little Thomas,' a unique blend of drama and comedy that resonates with the essence of family bonds. It's a heartwarming story of a simple family and it's been very fulfilling to do this film. Working with the talented Kaushal Oza and sharing the screen with Rasika Duggal has been a satisfying experience. This year has been wonderful with some amazing work that has happened. Little Thomas is genuinely a little gem and a heartwarming story. I am very happy to be part of such wholesome stories."

The film revolves around the simple life of a family living in Goa. It is shot in Mumbai and Goa and is produced by Good Bad Films.

Gulshan is also known for his works in 'Shaitan', 'Hate Story' and 'Hunterrr'. In 2016, he was also seen playing the role of an NRI in Vivek Agnihotri's film 'Junooniyat'. He played double role of twin brothers Karate Mani and Jimmy in the action comedy film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' for which he won a Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor and was also nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. He played the role of Buraq Ansari in the action film 'Commando 3'.

