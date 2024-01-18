Gulshan excited to return as 'Chaar Cut Atmaram' in 'Guns and Gulaabs' second season

Mumbai, Jan 18 Actor Gulshan Devaiah is elated with the development of the official renewal of the series 'Guns and Gulaabs'.

He says that there are going to be "twists and turns in the lives of the characters of Gulaab Gunj".

Gulshan's portrayal of 'Chaar Cut Atmaram' has garnered praise. The series also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav alongside Gulshan.

Expressing his excitement about the series' renewal, Gulshan Devaiah shared, "I’m always thrilled to be a part of a Raj & DK world. I absolutely enjoyed being Atmaram in Guns & Gulaabs.”

He added: "The response the audiences gave to Atmaram was sensational and I hope to reunite with 'Bichoo', the char cut Rampuri and entertain the audiences as the season moves ahead with new twists and turns in the lives of the characters of Gulaab Gunj."

American hard rock band Guns N' Roses inspired the term Guns & Gulaabs in Hindi. It was released last year.

The show, set in the 90s world of crime and violence, depicts the story of love and innocence blending with humour and romance.

