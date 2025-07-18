Gulshan Grover Breaks the Mould in Heer Express, Says “There’s Nothing Villainous About This Role”

Heer Express is a film that boasts a fresh pairing and tells a heartwarming story of dreams, legacy and aspirations and the chaos of life,Heer Express also features veteran actor Gulshan Grover in a pivotal role, which is exciting audiences who await to see him in an interesting avatar. Known for playing some of Bollywood’s most iconic villains, Grover plays the role of a dhaba owner in the film, who brings joy to the world of Heer.

Reflecting on his decision to take on this unusual role, Gulshan shares, “When my son Sanjay, along with director Umesh Shukla asked me if I would like to play a positive role, a role that makes people laugh, a role that makes people cry. And there's nothing villainous about it. And obviously I had emotional reasons, first of all, to do it because my son is the producer and also the story writer of Heer Express, and Umesh Shukla, a dear friend and a director whose work I admire. So it was a good challenge for me. It was an interesting opportunity for me to play this. I'm very happy and delighted. The whole experience was wonderful.”

Tulip Entertainment in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group, present Heer Express. Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, the film is co-produced by Sampada Wagh and directed by Umesh Shukla. Catch Heer Express in theatres near you on 8th August 2025.