"Gumaan hota hai aapka": Dharmendra shares old picture with Dilip Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Veteran actor Dharmendra, on Monday shared an old picture with late actor Dilip Kumar.

The 'Sholay' actor dropped a collage picture on Instagram and wrote, "Gumaan hota hai aapka......"

As soon as Dharmendra shared the picture, fans bombarded the comment section.

One wrote, "Legends."

Another commented, "Super star."

"Wow very nice sir ji lovely pic superb love you sir ji," wrote another fan.

Dharmendra is known for working in different genres including romance, action, and comedy. He has given several hits including 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Aankhen', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Anupama', among others.

Recently, he also made headlines for his role in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.He was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It also stars Dimple Kapadia.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti). The film opened to mixed reviews.

