Gummadi Narsaiah Biopic First Look: Shiva Rajkumar To Star As Telangana Leader

Beloved politician and people’s leader Gummadi Narsaiah needs no formal introduction. A stalwart of grassroots politics, Narsaiah served as the Member of Legislative Assembly for Yellandu across multiple terms, between 1983 to 1994 and again from 1999 to 2009, winning as an Independent. Known for his unwavering commitment to the common man, he earned the love and respect of his constituency as a true “people’s man.”

Bringing his remarkable life to the silver screen is the upcoming biopic titled Gummadi Narsaiah, with Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar portraying the titular role. The film marks the directorial debut of Parameshwar Hivrale, who steps behind the camera after a successful stint as an actor. This ambitious project is being bankrolled by N. Suresh Reddy (NSR) under the banner of Pravallika Arts Creations, making it the production house's maiden venture.

The makers today unveiled the first look poster, introducing Dr Shiva Rajkumar in a powerful yet understated avatar. Wearing spectacles, dressed in a simple white kurta-pajama and a red scarf draped over his shoulder, the protagonist is seen walking alongside a bicycle on a wide road, with Assembly in the backdrop. A red flag featuring the sickle and hammer, a symbol of leftist ideology, hangs from the bicycle, clearly signifying the character’s political leanings and the ideological core of the narrative. Shiva Rajkumar effortlessly embodies the essence of Gummadi Narsaiah, exuding humility and quiet strength.

The concept video furthers this impression, showing the protagonist entering the Assembly not with fanfare, but as a humble man on a bicycle, a few books tied to the back seat, a poignant visual underscoring his grounded personality and intellectual depth.

The film also boasts a strong technical team. Cinematography by Satish Mutyala captures the earthy, rural aesthetic with striking realism. Music by Suresh Bobbili elevates the narrative. Editing by Satya Giduturi ensures a crisp and compelling presentation. The production design is top-notch, effectively recreating the milieu of the times. The makers also announced that the shoot of this Pan-India film will commence soon. Gummadi Narsaiah will release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, reflecting the universality of its subject’s journey. A story of integrity, sacrifice, and service, the film is expected to resonate with audiences across languages and regions.