Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor tie the knot

Film producer Guneet Monga got married to fiance Sunny Kapoor on Monday. They tied the knot as per Sikh wedding rituals. Both of them got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurudwara. While Guneet is a known film producer and is the founder of the production banner Sikhya Entertainment that has bankrolled films like Pagglait and Lunchbox, Sunny takes care of a Delhi-based fashion apparel. The two met via a dating app.

On Sunday, they also hosted a cocktail bash for their industry friends. Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Patralekhaa, Neena Gupta, Rhea Chakraborty and many others attended the pre-wedding bash. Recently, a mehendi night was also held at Guneet’s Mumbai residence. On Sunday, Guneet shared pictures with Sunny, Sanya Malhotra and Vikas Khanna from her mehendi and sangeet ceremony on Instagram and wrote, "About last night. Brb gettting married. | Shagan and Mehendi | Day 1 #GunSung. ” She used ‘Mehendi’, ‘Wedding’, ‘Punjabi wedding’ and ‘Getting married’ as hashtags in the post. Guneet and Sunny twinned in green coloured outfits. Their friends, family and close ones wished the couple with heart emojis in the comments section of the post.