Guneet Monga Kapoor says ‘Gutar Gu’ season 2 captures innocence and love

Mumbai, Oct 29 The Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, whose new streaming title ‘Gutar Gu’ season 2 is getting a lot of positive response, has said that the show captures the emotions of innocence and love.

The show takes viewers back to the lives of Ritu and Anuj, following their journey as they navigate the complexities of young love. The second season of the show delves into the challenges of adulting, highlighting the emotional nuances of relationships amidst the trials of growing up.

Talking about the show, Guneet Monga Kapoor said in a statement, “The young cast brings such authenticity and spirit to this project. It started as a short film in 2021, titled ‘Gupt Gyaan’, and has grown with overwhelming demand, evolving into a series that is close to all our hearts. It’s constructed from bits and pieces of our own first love stories. With Amazon MX Player’s support, we’re thrilled to explore how Ritu and Anuj tackle adulting together. It’s rewarding to create a show where our audiences grow up with us, as Vishesh Bansal and Ashlesha Thakur take on new challenges”.

She further mentioned, “‘Gutar Gu’ captures the pure emotions of innocence and love. In a content-saturated world, it feels like a breath of fresh air, staying true to the simplicity of first relationships. Director Saqib Pandor and the team have woven everyday moments of love into each episode, highlighting relatable challenges and complex parent-child dynamics. The series is all heart, and much of this relatability stems from Vishesh and Ashlesha's performances. Gutar Gu isn’t just about first love. It’s about many firsts, and we are thrilled to expand this story for audiences across India”.

The show is created and directed by Saqib Pandor and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment.

‘Gutar Gu’ season 2 is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

