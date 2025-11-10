Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment and Karthik Subbaraj Unite For A Tamil Film

The Oscar-winning Indian production house teams up with one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers for a feature film that goes on floors today. Sikhya Entertainment, the Oscar-winning production house helmed by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, collaborates for the very first time with highly acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. This milestone partnership brings together two powerful cinematic forces. The film officially went on floors today in Madurai, following a traditional pooja ceremony.

Over the years, Sikhya Entertainment has become synonymous with ground-breaking, award-winning storytelling. As the home of The Elephant Whisperers — India’s first Oscar-winning documentary short — as well as globally lauded titles like The Lunchbox, Masaan, Pagglait and most recently the National Award-winning Kathal, Sikhya has built a reputation for producing homegrown stories for a global audiences that celebrate authentic voices, unique perspectives and nurture bold new talent.

Karthik Subbaraj is regarded as one of the most original voices in contemporary Indian cinema. This marks to be his 10th feature film. Over the past decade, his body of work — spanning critically and commercially acclaimed titles such as Pizza, Jigarthanda, Petta, Iraivi, Mercury, Jagame Thanthiram, Mahaan, Jigarthanda DoubleX and Retro — has cemented him as one of the most inventive filmmakers from the Tamil industry.

Speaking about the collaboration, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Producer, Sikhya Entertainment, said, “At Sikhya, we’ve always believed in nurturing original voices and telling homegrown bold stories that travel across cultures. Partnering with Karthik feels like a natural extension of that mission. Karthik’s cinema is rooted, inventive and wildly original, yet universal in emotion. He bridges mass appeal and auteur vision with such ease, and I’m excited to be on this journey with Karthik”.

Sharing his excitement, director, Karthik Subbaraj said, “I’ve always admired the kind of cinema Sikhya stands for, it truly aligns with the artistic vision i crave to always execute. Collaborating with Guneet and Achin, who have built a legacy of meaningful and award-winning films, is truly special and I’m excited that we are going in this together. This story we’re creating is something very close to my heart, and I’m glad to have found the right producers for the same. Looking forward to this new and exciting collaboration.”

Achin Jain, Producer, Sikhya Entertainment, concluded, “Karthik brings a rare balance of craft and instinct, he’s cult and commercial at the same time. His films are unpredictable yet deeply emotional. We’re excited to collaborate with a filmmaker who understands both the pulse of the audience and the heart of storytelling. This partnership reflects Sikhya’s mission to take powerful rooted stories and express them through a truly global cinematic language.”