Gunshots fired outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 17 : Unidentified men opened fire outside the residence of Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57 on Sunday morning, Police said.

According to Gurugram Police, over a "dozen rounds" of ammunition were fired outside the residence of Elvish Yadav. The actor was not present at his residence.

"Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing," said Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police.

Earlier, the Supreme Court granted an interim stay on legal proceedings against Elvish Yadav in connection with a rave party case, where snake venom and other illegal drugs were allegedly supplied and consumed.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the respondents, including the Uttar Pradesh government and complainant Gaurav Gupta, seeking their response to Yadav's plea.

Yadav had approached the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the chargesheet filed against him and the summons issued in the case.

Earlier in May, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed his plea, observing that the allegations warranted a thorough legal examination as multiple FIRs had been registered in the matter.

The top court ordered an interim stay of legal proceedings against Yadav and issued a notice to the respondents in the matter.

For reference, Elvish Yadav has been chargesheeted under Sections 9, 39, 48A, 49, 50 and 51 of Wildlife Protection Act and Sections 284, 289 and 120B of IPC and Sections 8, 22, 29, 30 and 32 of NDPS Act in the FIR lodged at Police Station Sector-49, Noida, District Gautam Buddh Nagar.

A summons order has also been issued by the First Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Yadav challenged the chargesheet and the proceedings on the ground that the informant was not a competent person to lodge an FIR under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

It is pleaded that no snake, narcotic or psychotropic substance has been recovered from the applicant.

