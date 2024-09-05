Gurdas Maan unveils first track 'Main Hi Jhoothi' featuring Shivangi Joshi from 'Sound of Soil' album

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan on Thursday unveiled the first track, titled 'Main Hi Jhoothi,' from his album 'Sound of Soil'.

Music by Jatinder Shah, presented by Sai Productions and Speed Records, this profound album, comprises nine evocative tracks.

The song features dance moves of Shivangi Joshi and Gurdas Maan.

Sharing his excitement, Gurdas Maan said, "Each song in this album carries the essence of our traditions and the stories of our people, woven together with love and respect for the soil that nurtured me. I hope these melodies resonate with every listener, reminding us all of the timeless bond we share with our heritage and the beauty of staying true to where we come from."

Music Composer Jatinder Shah added,"I have worked with Maan sab for more than 12 years now. I feel privileged to be born in an era where not only I get to listen to his songs but also have the opportunity to work with him".

"Working on 'Sound of Soil' with the legendary Gurdas Maan has been an extraordinary journey. Each song in this album is a masterpiece that reflects his deep connection to our roots and culture. His voice carries the weight of our traditions, the passion of our people, and the love for our motherland. Collaborating with him is not just about making music, it's about creating something timeless, something that will echo through generations," he continued.

Gurdaas Maan has been enthralling audience with his energetic songs for decades now. 'Ki Banu Duniya Da', 'Challa', 'Ishq Di Maari' and 'Boot Polishan' are some of his popular songs.

