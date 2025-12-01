Gurdeep Mehndi Drops Explosive Desi Hip Hop Single "Born Rich" Featuring Rapper Raga

Music sensation Gurdeep Mehndi has officially released his highly anticipated new single, "Born Rich," marking a major style shift. This dynamic track sees Gurdeep Mehndi stepping into the world of Hip Hop for the very first time in his career, introducing fans to Gurdeep 2.0.

This powerful debut in the Desi Hip Hop space is made even more explosive by a collaboration with one of the industry’s most respected voices, Raga, who is featured on the track. "Born Rich" is an anthem dedicated to the hard work and ambition of every "Pind Da Putt" who dreams big, resonating with anyone who strives to build their own fortune and legacy.

Already known for his versatility across genres, Gurdeep Mehndi’s embrace of Desi Hip Hop is a bold and exciting chapter. With "Born Rich," he leverages this powerful genre shift to explore raw, energetic themes that connect deeply with a contemporary audience, delivering high-octane energy and a fresh, powerful sound.

Talking about the new release, Gurdeep Mehndi stated, “'Born Rich' isn't just a song; it's a declaration. It’s for everyone out there proving that success is earned, not inherited. Collaborating with Raga, a legend in the game, has brought incredible energy to this track. We poured our real-life passion into this project, and I know every 'Pind Da Putt' is going to feel this.”

Rapper Raga commented on the collaboration saying, "It’s great to see Gurdeep bring his voice into Hip Hop for the time with this song. 'Born Rich' is a track for the culture, it represents everyone who works hard for what they have."

Born Rich is poised to be an instant favorite in the Desi Hip Hop genre. The single is available to stream now on all major streaming platforms and the official music video is available on Saregama’s YouTube channel.