Gurdeep Mehndi, the Prince of Pop, Drops New Song ‘Inipu’ with Stefy Patel - Song Video Out Now!

Gurdeep Mehndi, renowned as the Prince of Pop, has released his eagerly awaited new EP under the Saregama music label. This thrilling collection features four dynamic tracks: “Inipu,” “Waari,” “Nasha,” and “Jaan,” each showcasing Gurdeep’s signature style, characterized by infectious melodies by Yeah Proof and profound lyrics by King Ricky.

The EP opens with “Inipu” with Stefy Patel a track that captivates listeners with its lively tempo and catchy hooks Video now out on Saregama. Following this, “Waari,” “Nasha,” and “Jaan” each bring their own unique themes and rhythms, offering a well-rounded musical experience that fans are sure to love. ”The unique part of this EP is the versatility and the range of genres that has been covered in the 4 tracks of ‘Prince Of Pop’ . I hope people enjoy it as much as I loved making it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it and to share more of what I have coming in the future.” Says Gurdeep Mehndi about his E.P