Gurinder Chadha starts her Mumbai journey by meeting Rekha, Kajol, Shabana Azmi & Karan Johar

Mumbai, Nov 29 Ahead of the release of her latest drama 'Christmas Karma", filmmaker Gurinder Chadha landed in Mumbai to launch her next.

As she reached the Maximum city, Gurinder ended up celebrating designer turned producer Manish Malhotra's "Gustaakh Ishq", alongside Rekha, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Johar.

The 'Bend It Like Beckham' maker dropped a couple of fun photos posing with everyone on social media, along with the caption, "Landed in #mumbai to launch @christmaskarmamovie and hit the ground running with my dear friends celebrating @manishmalhotra05 ‘s new film as producer @gustaakh_ishq. Hugh congrats and bravo. @karanjohar @kajol #rekha @azmishabana18 @pvrcinemas_official (Red heart and raising hands emojis) (sic)".

As "Christmas Karma" gears up for release on December 12, Gurinder revealed what actually inspired her to make the movie.

Sharing how her Christmas festivities commence with a cherished family ritual, the director stated that even now, she gets teary-eyed after watching " It's A Wonderful Life" every Christmas.

Gurinder said, “For me, Christmas begins with my annual family tradition, where I take my children to watch It's A Wonderful Life at the Prince Charles Cinema in London. Every year, I cry buckets at the end while being moved by its life-affirming message. That love for classic holiday storytelling inspired Christmas Karma."

She called it “My ode to Dickens and Capra with a contemporary twist."

Gurinder shared that "Christmas Karma" explores what Christmas truly means in today’s divided world and how kindness, empathy, and hope continue to bridge hearts.

Gurinder further explained how "Christmas Karma" has been infused with Sikh philosophy.

"‘Living is Giving’ is part of the teachings of Guru Nanak and Sikhism. Being a Sikh, the core message of ‘Ek On Khar’ (We are all one) resonates heavily for me in the making of my film," she said.

