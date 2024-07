Gurmeet Choudhary feels connected with ‘Bihari family’ as he speaks Maithili

Mumbai, July 14 Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who has been receiving positive responses for his recently released streaming series ‘Commander Karan Saxena’, shared a video on his Instagram on Sunday, speaking in his native Maithili language.

In the video, he spoke in Maithili and expressed his dedication to his titular role in the series.

The actor said: “A lot of people from Bihar are today in the administrative forces, they’re IAS, IPS, RAW agents, and in diverse roles.”

Gurmeet encouraged his followers from Bihar to work diligently before promoting his show and urging them to watch it on OTT platforms.

The actor captioned the video: “Today’s Mood: Speaking in my Maithili language, feeling connected with my Bihari family.”

Maithili is native to the Mithila region, which covers parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, as well as the Nepalese Koshi and Madhesh Provinces.

Gurmeet, who is also a martial artist, was born in Bhagalpur, Bihar. His television career spans two decades, during which he has starred in many prominent shows.

Regarding his show ‘Commander Karan Saxena’, the series revolves around a RAW agent navigating political intrigue and betrayal.

Gurmeet portrays the role of Commander Karan Saxena, based on a character created by writer Amit Khan.

