Gurmeet Choudhary feels grateful as screening of his show 'Commander Karan Saxena' held for Mumbai Police's dignitaries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is coming up with a new web show 'Commander Karan Saxena'. The makers recently organised a special screening of the show for the members of the Mumbai Police force.

The screening aimed to honour the relentless dedication and bravery of Mumbai's police force, recognizing their role in maintaining law and order in the city.

Speaking about the screening, Gurmeet shared, "I cannot get over the feeling I had when I saw all the esteemed police officials watch Disney+ Hotstar's Commander Karan Saxena at the screening. I am incredibly grateful for them to spare their precious time to see me on screen. I have tried my level best to embody their courage and grace on screen, and I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to do this. To see them come out of the screening having liked the episodes will be a memory I'll never forget in my lifetime."

The screening was attended by 25 notable police dignitaries, as per a statement.

Sunil Jain, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Police said, "Watching Commander Karan Saxena as a police officer was an insightful experience. The series portrays the courage and grace required in the Forces. Seeing the strength through various challenges was notable."

Gurmeet's show 'Commander Karan Saxena' is based on a character created by acclaimed writer Amit Khan. It also stars Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule.'Commander Karan Saxena' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor