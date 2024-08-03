Gurmeet Choudhary hilariously explains ‘shaadi ke side effects’

Mumbai, Aug 3 Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is currently enjoying the Kolkata vibe with his actress-wife Debinna Bonnerjee and humorously talking about the “shaadi ke side effects”.

Gurmeet took to Instagram and shared a video of himself pulling a hand-pulled rickshaw with his wife sitting on it.

The humorous part of the video is the background score he used.

The actor set the video to the song 'Jab se huee hai shaadi aansu baha raha hun', sung by Amit Kumar from the 1990 film 'Thanedaar', starring Sanjay Dutt, Jeetendra, and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Gurmeet captioned the post: “Enjoying north Kolkata vibe with wife. Song is just for fun.”

The 40-year-old actor’s latest work includes the series 'Commander Karan Saxena', an action espionage thriller also starring Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule.

Gurmeet and Debinna often share moments from their Kolkata getaway.

Recently, Gurmeet posted a picture from Park Street in the city, captioned: “Enjoying the warm welcome of our beloved city, Kolkata.”

The actor added the Bengali song 'Tomake Chai' by singer Arijit Singh, which translates to 'I want you' in English.

Debinna also shared glimpses from their vacation in Kolkata.

She posted a video showcasing a pond next to her uncle’s home, captioned: “The smell, the pukur par. The chat, train #nostalgia.”

The star couple rose to prominence after portraying Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic 'Ramayana'. They first got married in 2011 and then tied the knot again in 2021.

They had their first child, a daughter, in April 2022, and their second daughter in November 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor