Gurmeet Choudhary is all ‘fueled up’ after wrapping up ‘intense martial arts session’

Mumbai, Oct 26 Actor Gurmeet Choudhary on Saturday wrapped up another intense martial arts session, pushing limits and sharpening skills. He revealed that he fueled up on some “cake” and is ready to roll.

Gurmeet took to Instagram, where he dropped three pictures of himself dressed in black gym wear and chunky sunglasses. The actor was seen flaunting his muscular body via the well-fitted outfit.

“Wrapped up another intense martial arts session, pushing limits, sharpening skills. A couple of punches, fueled up with some cake, and I’m ready to roll. Let’s go! #martialarts #fitnessjourney #readytogo,” he wrote.

Recently, Gurmeet planned a special surprise for wife Debina on Karwa Chauth

The actor shared his heartfelt thoughts on the festival, explaining why it holds such a special place in his life.

Gurmeet shared, “Karwa Chauth holds a special place in my heart. It's not just about keeping a fast for Debina, but about supporting each other and deepening our bond. I believe that every step we take together strengthens our relationship, and this tradition gives us a moment to express the love we share.”

He added, “

Gurmeet and Debina frequently share glimpses of their life together on social media.

For the unversed, Gurmeet gained fame through his role as Lord Ram in the epic television series ‘Ramayan’, while Debina is known for her portrayal of Sita in the same show.

Their on-screen partnership blossomed into a real-life romance, and they married in February 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lianna, in April 2022. They welcomed their second daughter, Divisha in November of the same year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor