Gurmeet Choudhary on wrapping up Mumbai schedule of 'Commander Karan Saxena'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of 'Commander Karan Saxena'.

He said, "As we wrap up filming for Commander Karan Saxena in Mumbai, I'm feeling a mix of emotions. It's hard to leave this set, but I'm so proud of what our team has achieved and cannot wait to see what we'll achieve in other cities! Working with Jatin, Iqbal, Hruta, and everyone else has been like family to me, and that connection shines through on screen. "

He added, "We've had funny moments and intense action scenes togetherit's been an unforgettable experience. I've worked extremely hard for this physique as my character demanded a lot from me physically. I've put my heart into this project, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

'Commander Karan Saxena' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8. Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule are also a part of the show.

