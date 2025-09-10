Gurmeet Choudhary proves he is unapologetically self-obsessed with his AI generated post

Mumbai, Sep 10 There is no shame in being a little self-obsessed, and popular television actor, Gurmeet Choudhary, revealed that he is unapologetically in love with him self.

"I love myself way too much", he proclaimed.

The 'Ramayana' actor dropped two AI generated pics of himself flaunting his chiselled physique. Wearing only his denims, sunglasses and his swagger, Gurmeet was seen brushing off a miniacure doll venture of himself.

"How much I love myself? Way too much… and still not enough... Self-touch ups, self-love, self-obsessed & loving it! Haha trend check...fit check...mood check(sic)."

In awe of Gurmeet's sizzling new avatar, one of the Insta users wrote in the comment section, "Such A Slayer You Are".

Another one penned, "Amazing and asome editing ai yourself u".

The third one wrote, "Striking", along with fire emojis.

Recently, Gurmeet introduced his InstaFam to his new adorable workout partner as his toddler daughter, Lianna, accompanined him during his workout session.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 'Punar Vivaah' actor shared a video of himself doing arm workout with Lianna at home.

The clip showed the father-and-daughter duo lifting some dumbbells, and after the workout, Gurmeet even clapped for Lianna for completing the workout.

“Found my cutest little dumbbell. Some mornings the gym can wait, because home workouts with Lianna are the best kind of mornings,” he captioned the post.

He further included the track “All The Way Up” as the background score for the post.

On the professional front, Gurmeet is currently seen on the couple reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga” with his wife Debina Bonnerjee. Hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, the show also has Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed, and Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal as contestants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor