Gurmeet Choudhary recounts how he worked 'extremely hard' for his 'Commander Karan Saxena' physique

Mumbai, June 18 Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is all set to play the titular role in the upcoming series 'Commander Karan Saxena', has wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the show and shared that he worked extremely hard on his physique as his character demanded a lot physically.

Known for his work in 'Ramayan' and 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi', Gurmeet said: "As we wrap up filming for 'Commander Karan Saxena' in Mumbai, I'm feeling a mix of emotions. It's hard to leave this set, but I'm so proud of what our team has achieved and cannot wait to see what we’ll achieve in other cities."

"Working with Iqbal Khan, Hruta Durgule, and everyone else has been like family to me, and that connection shines through on screen. We've had funny moments and intense action scenes together -- it's been an unforgettable experience. I’ve worked extremely hard on this physique, as my character demanded a lot from me physically. I've put my heart into this project," he added.

'Commander Karan Saxena', portrayed by Gurmeet, navigates the treacherous waters of deception and danger in an action-packed battle against enemies of the country.

Under the banner of Keylight Productions, the series is produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer.

The show will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet has participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5', 'Nach Baliye 6', and 'Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati'. He has also starred in movies like 'Paltan', 'Wajah Tum Ho', and 'Khamoshiyan'.

